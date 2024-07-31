ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Day 5: Marvel Film Mints Rs 80 Cr

The film is expected to have one of the best opening week performances for a Hollywood release in India.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Cinema
1 min read
On its fifth day, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starrer, Deadpool and Wolverine, maintained a steady box office performance, earning Rs 6.25 crore on a working Tuesday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This is a slight dip from Monday’s Rs 7 crore collections.

The film had its best occupancy of nearly 20 percent during night shows, ending its fifth day with an estimated nett collection of Rs 78.95 crore in India.

The Marvel movie is progressing well and is expected to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark by its second weekend. It has already outperformed films like Chandu Champion, Srikanth, and Bad Newz, earning nearly four times more than the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sarfira.

The film is expected to have one of the best opening week performances for a Hollywood release in India, surpassing last year’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One which earned Rs 83.45 crore in seven days.

Deadpool & Wolverine BO Day 4: Ryan Reynolds Film Mints Rs 73 crore in India

Topics:  Ryan Reynolds 

