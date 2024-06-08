2024 Daytime Emmys Winners List: 'General Hospital' Wins Top Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the first of the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday (7 June). The awards were hosted by Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier,
General Hospital took home the night’s top awards including ‘Outstanding Daytime Drama Series’, ‘Outstanding Writing Team’, and ‘Outstanding Directing Team’. Actor Dick Van Dyke also made history at 98 by becoming the oldest winner of a Daytime Emmy.
Here’s the winner list:
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
General Hospital – WINNER
The Bay
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
Neighbours
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated) – WINNER
The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)
Tamron Hall (Syndicated)
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)
The View (ABC)
Outstanding Culinary Series
Be My Guest with Ina Garten - WINNER
Family Dinner
Valerie’s Home Cooking
What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays
Outstanding Entertainment News Series
Entertainment Tonight – WINNER
Extra
Access Hollywood
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host
Live with Kelly and Mark, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa– WINNER
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson
The View, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro
The Talk, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily
Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith, Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated) - WINNER
Frank Caprio, Caught in Providence (Facebook Watch)
Robert Hernandez, Star Jones, Divorce Court (Syndicated)
Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose, Judy Justice (Amazon Freevee)
Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent, Inside Edition (Syndicated)
Outstanding Lead Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless - WINNER
Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, Days of Our Lives
Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful
Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital
Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Lead Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful - WINNER
Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives
John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Supporting Performance In A Drama Series: Actress
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless - WINNER
Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful
Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives
Emily O'Brien as Gwen Rizczech, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Supporting Performance In A Drama Series: Actor
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital - WINNER
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives
A Martinez as Nardo Ramos, The Bay
Bryton James as Devon Winters, The Young and the Restless
Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon, The Bay
Guest Performance In A Daytime Drama Series
Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux, Days of Our Lives – WINNER
Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital
Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless
Guy Pearce as Mike Young, Neighbours
Outstanding Directing Team For A Daytime Drama Series
General Hospital - WINNER
The Bay
The Bold and the Beautiful
The Young and the Restless
Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Writing Team For A Daytime Drama Series
General Hospital – WINNER
Days of Our Lives
The Young and the Restless
The Bay
The Bold and the Beautiful
