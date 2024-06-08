2024 Daytime Emmys Winners List: 'General Hospital' Wins Top Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the first of the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday (7 June). The awards were hosted by Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier,

General Hospital took home the night’s top awards including ‘Outstanding Daytime Drama Series’, ‘Outstanding Writing Team’, and ‘Outstanding Directing Team’. Actor Dick Van Dyke also made history at 98 by becoming the oldest winner of a Daytime Emmy.

Here’s the winner list: