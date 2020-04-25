Due to the spread of Coronavirus pandemic, 67th National Film Awards scheduled for 3 May 2020 have been postponed indefinitely. Talking to a daily, filmmaker Rahul Rawail who was a part of the National Film Awards jury last year said that the process of bringing together a jury of filmmakers who decide winners was supposed to start before the coronavirus scare intensified across the country. He added that the jury jas not been formed yet.The jury put together, that consists of eminent filmmakers and film personalities, usually put together a list of the winner in April post which the ceremony takes place in May.In 2019, the National Film Awards was delayed owing to the general elections. The winners were announced in August while the ceremony took place in December. Filmmaker Rahul Rawail also added it would be unfair to have the National Film Awards ceremony in 2021 with hardly any films releasing in 2020.It remains to be seen what decision is taken regarding a selection process and the ceremony as the centre concentrates all its attention towards battling the spread of coronavirus across the country. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)