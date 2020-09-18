Cinema Halls Demand to Reopen After Rs 10,000 Cr Loss in 6 Months

Speaking to the The Quint, Alok Tandon, CEO - INOX Leisure Ltd said, "We believe that cinema environments are more controlled spaces, than any other unrestricted public space. More importantly, by staggering the show timing, and by regulating entries and exits, cinemas can keep a check on crowd sizes. Lastly, the personnel who manage cinemas are professionally trained, and can, therefore, ensure compliance to the redesigned SOPs."

Adding to this debate as to why theatres need to reopen, Kunal Sawhney, Sr VP Carnival Cinemas, says that they did multiple surveys and found that around 75 percent to 80 percent people belonging to different age groups have said that they miss watching films in theatres and want cinema halls to be operational.

He adds, "There are so many people's livelihood dependent on this industry. Just not the employees but other people who are suppliers, transporters, etc. The economy has to comeback and we pay a huge tax to the government. When everything else is open now then why not cinemas?”

Several film producers and actors have come out to support the appeal by cinema owners. Several voices on social media have jumped in to back cinemas and the ongoing debate – if metros can operate why can't theatres?