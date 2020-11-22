Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' To Release in India on This Date
Dimple Kapadia made the announcement through the Twitter handle of Warner Bros India.
Christopher Nolan's upcoming science-fiction thriller Tenet finally has a release date in India. It will hit screens on 4 December. Tenet released in a few countries in August and September, but theatres in India were shut owing to the coronavirus lockdown.
Dimple Kapadia made the announcement through the official Twitter handle of Warner Bros India. She said that Tenet has some spectacular action sequences and twists that are best enjoyed on the big screen.
Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna had watched the film when they were in UK, and they were all praise for Dimple Kapadia.
Tenet received mostly positive reviews. However, despite all the hype ahead of its release the film has managed a little over 350 million dollars, falling way short of expectations.
