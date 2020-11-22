Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' To Release in India on This Date

Dimple Kapadia made the announcement through the Twitter handle of Warner Bros India.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Cinema
1 min read
John David Washington and Dimple Kapadia in stills from <i>Tenet</i> trailer.
i

Christopher Nolan's upcoming science-fiction thriller Tenet finally has a release date in India. It will hit screens on 4 December. Tenet released in a few countries in August and September, but theatres in India were shut owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

Dimple Kapadia made the announcement through the official Twitter handle of Warner Bros India. She said that Tenet has some spectacular action sequences and twists that are best enjoyed on the big screen.

Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna had watched the film when they were in UK, and they were all praise for Dimple Kapadia.

Tenet received mostly positive reviews. However, despite all the hype ahead of its release the film has managed a little over 350 million dollars, falling way short of expectations.

Also Read
Twinkle Khanna Can’t Stop Praising Mom Dimple Kapadia in ‘Tenet’
Twinkle Khanna Can’t Stop Praising Mom Dimple Kapadia in ‘Tenet’

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!