‘Tenet’ Trailer: Nolan Promises Twists and a Lot of Time Travel
Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, a film set within the world of international espionage, finally has the trailer that manages to throw some light on what we can expect.
From the video it seems like John David Washington’s character is trying to prevent a third World War, but it’s unclear what that entails. Like some other Nolan films, an element of time travel is also involved. That means meeting up with characters played by beloved actors Nolan has worked with in the past, like Michael Caine. The trailer includes some beautiful shots (apparently shot in seven different countries), making Nolan fans all the more happy. We also see Dimple Kapadia in a scene, wherein she says, “You have to start looking at the world in a new way.” Robert Pattinson makes a brief appearance too.
Watch the trailer here:
Unlike Dunkirk, Nolan’s 2017 film about the heroic rescue mission that took place in Dunkirk, France, during the Second World War, Tenet has more in common with Nolan’s previous films like Inception.
Tenet is slated to hit the theatres on 17 July, 2020.
