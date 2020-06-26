The release of Christopher Nolan’s next, Tenet has been postponed again by Warner Bros. The movie was initially slated to arrive in theatres on 17 July but was later postponed until 31 July. Now, it will be released on 12 August.“Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theatres, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time,” Variety quoted a Warner Bros. spokesperson. “In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release. We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy.”After New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that theatres will not be opening anytime soon, the release date of Tenet was postponed for the second time.Christopher Nolan has managed to hide well the plot of the film. Even the trailer does not give away anything. Tenet is touted to be set within the world of international espionage and from the trailer, it seems like John David Washington’s character is trying to prevent a third World War, but it’s unclear what that entails. Like some other Nolan films, an element of time travel is also involved. That means meeting up with characters played by beloved actors Nolan has worked with in the past, like Michael Caine. Dimple Kapadia also makes a brief appearance. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.