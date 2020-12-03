Mumbai Has Extraordinary History: Nolan on Shooting Tenet in India

Nolan added that Mumbai, one of the locations wherein Tenet has been shot, boasts of a rich architecture. "Mumbai is one of the most extraordinary-looking cities in the world. Be it the rich architecture, amazing people or the abundance of life on the streets, the city is truly fascinating. It's a really remarkable place with this extraordinary history, so, to be able to take the audience there, it seemed a very exciting setting".

In Mumbai, Tenet was shot in areas like Breach Candy Hospital, Cafe Mondegar, Colaba Causeway, Colaba Market, Gateway of India, Grant Road, Royal Bombay Yacht Club, and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Christopher Nolan said that he had a wonderful time collaborating with local crews.