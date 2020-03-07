Christian Bale Is Playing the Villain in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
According to Collider.com, Christian Bale will be playing a villain in the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder. Earlier Collider had reported that Christian Bale would be making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon in the Thor film, but the details of his role were not yet known. But now actor Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Bale will be playing the baddie in the film.
As per the report, Thompson revealed the information in an interview to ET Now, where she also said that she had read the script of the sequel. Thor: Love and Thunder will be written and directed by Taika Waititi, who just won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film Jojo Rabbit. The upcoming Thor film will also feature Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the female Thor.
While details of who exactly Bale is playing is unclear, fans are speculating that he might be a grey Beta Ray Bill. The production phase of Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to start later this year and the film is scheduled to hit theatres on 5 November 2021.
