‘No Future Now’: Film Director Opens Grocery Store Due to COVID-19

With film shooting completely halted due to the lockdown, a Chennai-based film director Anand had opened a provision store to earn for his family during the coronavirus pandemic. Being in the Tamil film industry for over 10 years, he has been a proud maker of budget films and has always stayed true to art.

He was excited for the release of Naanum Pei Dhaan and Thuninthu Sei but looks like these movies are shelved for a long time now. Bored at home, when the lockdown was extended in April, he decided to turn to the one business that has been allowed during the lockdown - a grocery store.