Cannes Film Festival Tracks Coronavirus After Case Is Reported
After the news broke of the first case of the deadly coronavirus in Cannes, the Cannes Film Festival is reportedly closely monitoring the case. A festival spokeswoman told Variety, “The Festival de Cannes is monitoring carefully the developments and the latest guidelines provided by the local, national and international authorities regarding the coronavirus, and is in direct link with the Alpes-Maritimes’ administrative office.”
She added, “As of today, it is still premature to express assumptions on an event scheduled in two months and a half. In due course and depending on the occurrences, the Festival de Cannes will naturally take all the necessary measures, aiming at ensuring the protection of all attendees and preserving their health during the event in Cannes, under the responsibility of public authorities, in particular, the State and the City of Cannes.”
This statement comes after Nice mayor Christian Estrosi confirmed on 28 February that a woman in Cannes had tested positive for the virus.
The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world and has entries from across the world. Actors like Nandita Das and Vidya Balan have been on the jury of the festival. Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai too have been making an appearance at Cannes for many years now.
