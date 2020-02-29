Cannes Film Festival Tracks Coronavirus After Case Is Reported

She added, “As of today, it is still premature to express assumptions on an event scheduled in two months and a half. In due course and depending on the occurrences, the Festival de Cannes will naturally take all the necessary measures, aiming at ensuring the protection of all attendees and preserving their health during the event in Cannes, under the responsibility of public authorities, in particular, the State and the City of Cannes.”

This statement comes after Nice mayor Christian Estrosi confirmed on 28 February that a woman in Cannes had tested positive for the virus.