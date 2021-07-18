Cannes 2021 Winners List: Julia Ducournau's 'Titane' Wins Big
Leos Carax won the award for Best Director for his film 'Annette',
The Cannes Film Festival 2021 concluded on 17 July 2021. The jury, presided by Spike Lee, presented the awards at the Closing Ceremony. Julia Ducournau won the Cannes' top prize, the Palme d'Or, for her film Titane, making her the second woman ever to win the award. The first was Jane Campion in 1993.
This year's Cannes had a wide range of films, from Wes Anderson The French Dispatch to Julia Ducournau's Titane, and Leos Carax' Annette. Jodie Foster and Marco Bellocchio won the Honorary Palme d'Or.
Here is the list of Cannes 2021 winners in key categories:
Palme d'Or
Julia Ducournau for Titane (France)
Grand Prix (TIE)
Ashgar Farhadi for A Hero (Iran)
Juho Kuosmanen for Compartment No.6 (Finland)
Best Director
Leos Carax Annette (France)
Best Actress
Renate Reinsve for Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best Actor
Caleb Landry Jones for Nitram (US)
Best Screenplay
Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Takamasa Oe for Drive My Car (Japan)
Jury Prize (TIE)
Shared by Nadav Lapid for Ahed's Knee (Israel)
Apichatpong Weerasethakul for Memoria (Thailand)
Best First Film
Antoneta Kusijanovic for Murina (Croatia)
Best Short Film
Hong Kong's All The Crows In The World Tang Yi
Short Film Palme d’Or
Tian Xia Wu Ya by Tang Yi
Special Jury Mention for Short Film
Ceu de Agosto by Jasmin Tenucci
This year's jury, with Spike Lee as president, consisted of director Mati Diop, director Maggie Gyllenhaal, writer-director Jessica Hausner, songwriter Mylène Farmer, director Mélanie Laurent, writer-director Kleber Mendonça Filho, actor Tahar Rahim, and actor Song Kang-ho.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.