Cannes 2021 Winners List: Julia Ducournau's 'Titane' Wins Big

Leos Carax won the award for Best Director for his film 'Annette',

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Leos Carax won 'Best Director' for <em>Annette</em> and Julia Ducournau won the Palme d'Or for <em>Titane.</em>&nbsp;</p></div>
The Cannes Film Festival 2021 concluded on 17 July 2021. The jury, presided by Spike Lee, presented the awards at the Closing Ceremony. Julia Ducournau won the Cannes' top prize, the Palme d'Or, for her film Titane, making her the second woman ever to win the award. The first was Jane Campion in 1993.

This year's Cannes had a wide range of films, from Wes Anderson The French Dispatch to Julia Ducournau's Titane, and Leos Carax' Annette. Jodie Foster and Marco Bellocchio won the Honorary Palme d'Or.

Here is the list of Cannes 2021 winners in key categories:

Palme d'Or

Julia Ducournau for Titane (France)

Grand Prix (TIE)

Ashgar Farhadi for A Hero (Iran)

Juho Kuosmanen for Compartment No.6 (Finland)

Best Director

Leos Carax Annette (France)

Best Actress

Renate Reinsve for Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Actor

Caleb Landry Jones for Nitram (US)

Best Screenplay

Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Takamasa Oe for Drive My Car (Japan)

Jury Prize (TIE)

Shared by Nadav Lapid for Ahed's Knee (Israel)

Apichatpong Weerasethakul for Memoria (Thailand)

Best First Film

Antoneta Kusijanovic for Murina (Croatia)

Best Short Film

Hong Kong's All The Crows In The World Tang Yi

Short Film Palme d’Or

Tian Xia Wu Ya by Tang Yi

Special Jury Mention for Short Film

Ceu de Agosto by Jasmin Tenucci

This year's jury, with Spike Lee as president, consisted of director Mati Diop, director Maggie Gyllenhaal, writer-director Jessica Hausner, songwriter Mylène Farmer, director Mélanie Laurent, writer-director Kleber Mendonça Filho, actor Tahar Rahim, and actor Song Kang-ho.

Cannes Film Festival 2021: The Films You Shouldn't Miss

