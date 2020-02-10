Making History at the Oscars: The Evolution of Bong Joon Ho

Earlier in 2019, Bong became the first Korean director to win the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival for Parasite. But it was in 2017 that Bong Joon Ho got initially booed and then was honoured with a 4 minute standing ovation at Cannes for his film Okja produced by Netflix. That’s because with Okja the filmmaker also found himself in the midst of a controversy about the distribution of the film - between streaming it on Netflix without a three week holdback and releasing it in theatres. At the time, Bong was sympathetic to both sides, ““I also understand and respect the decisions of local multiplexes. The cinema chains want at least three weeks of holdback time and Netflix will follow its principle of screening its original content concurrently on its platform and at theatres. I can’t take that priority right from Netflix subscribers who pay fees to watch the original content including Okja,” he said.