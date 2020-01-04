Critics Review: ‘Bombshell’ Understands Nuances of Harassment

“Where Bombshell succeeds is in showing how the predatory and sinister abuse plays out in the corporate environment – in bullying. The film shows that sexual harassment and bullying are not separate issues but part of the continuum of coercion. It sketches out a queasy scenario in which a younger female journalist is taken out for a drink by a male boss who brutally asks for sex in return for career advancement, and the film shows how the aghast woman’s instinct is to forgive this man, to pretend it isn’t happening, even to apologize: “I’m sorry if I’ve given you the impression that our relationship could be anything but professional…”

Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian