Black Widow to Wonder Woman, Films that Have Been Hit By COVID-19
All film releases have taken a big hit due to the lockdown and closure of cinema halls across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of now the scheduled Bollywood releases such as Sooryavanshi, Roohi Afza and Gulabo Sitabo have been indefinitely postponed. In Hollywood, the smaller films are preferring to go directly on digital OTT platforms rather than wait for a theatrical release. However, the bigger tentpole movies are reworking their release dates.
Here’s a look at all the films that have officially announced a change in their release dates for now:
1. A Quiet Place Part 2
The horror film starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy, directed by John Krasinski has moved from 8 March.
2. Black Widow
The Marvel movie starring Scarlett Johansson was scheduled to release in India on 30 April, one day before the US.
3. F9
The latest in the Fast and Furious series, F9 featuring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron has moved from 22 May to 2 April 2021.
4. Ghostbusters: Afterlife
This supernatural comedy directed by Jason Reitman starring Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd has moved from 10 July to 5 March 2021.
5. Greyhound
This war film featuring Tom Hanks, who has also written the screenplay was scheduled to release on 12 June and now has been postponed indefinitely.
6. The Lovebirds
Starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, this romantic comedy will now release on Netflix, it was supposed to hit theatres on 3 April.
7. Minions: Rise of Gru
A spin off from the popular Despicable Me series, this animated film was originally scheduled to release on July 3, it’s now been moved to 2 July 2021.
8. Morbius
This Marvel film featuring Jared Leto has moved from 31 July to 19 March 2021.
9. Mulan
The live-action version of Disney’s 1998 animated film has now shifted from 27 March.
10. The New Mutants
The latest instalment in the X-Men film series, The New Mutants was to release on 3 April.
11. No Time to Die
The 25th film in the James Bond franchise, No Time to Die was scheduled to release on 10 April, its UK release is now on 12 November.
12. Scoob!
Based on the popular Scooby-Doo TV series, this animated comedy film featuring the voices of Frank Welker, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried has moved from 15 May.
13. Spiral: From The Book of Saw
The latest in the Saw horror franchise, Spiral starring Chris Rock and Samuel L Jackson was to release on 15 May.
14. The Woman in the Window
Adapted from a book by the same name by AJ Finn, this psychological thriller starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman and Julianne Moore was to release on 15 May.
15. Wonder Woman 1984
Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine has shifted from 5 June 14 August. Let’s hope she keeps her date.
