‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Dies After Battling Cancer
The 43-year-old had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, which later progressed to stage IV.
Chadwick Boseman, the star of the 2018 superhero film 'Black Panther', has passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
A statement posted on his Twitter account by his family said the actor "died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From 'Marshall' to 'Da 5 Bloods', August Wilson's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in 'Black Panther'," the statement said.
The 43-year-old had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, which later progressed to stage IV, it added.
The groundbreaking 'Black Panther' movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had been nominated for the best picture at the Academy Awards, among other categories. Boseman’s character also appeared in other major movies in the MCU, including ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. Boseman was expected to reprise his role as the titular hero in an upcoming sequel.
His most recent film to be released was Vietnam War-set ‘Da 5 Bloods’, on Netflix.
