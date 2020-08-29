‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Dies After Battling Cancer

Chadwick Boseman, the star of the 2018 superhero film 'Black Panther', has passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

A statement posted on his Twitter account by his family said the actor "died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From 'Marshall' to 'Da 5 Bloods', August Wilson's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in 'Black Panther'," the statement said.