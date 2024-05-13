Bafta TV awards 2024: Here's The Full List of Winners

Drama series

The Gold (BBC One)

Happy Valley (BBC One)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Top Boy (Netflix) – WINNER

International

The Bear (Disney+)

Beef (Netflix)

Class Act (Netflix) – WINNER

The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

Love & Death (ITVX)

Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Limited drama

Best Interests (BBC One)

Demon 79, Black Mirror (Netflix)

The Long Shadow (ITV1)

The Sixth Commandment (BBC One) – WINNER

Leading actress

Anjana Vassan, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly (ITVX)

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley (BBC One) – WINNER

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests (BBC One)

Leading actor

Timothy Spall as Peter Farquhar in The Sixth Commandment. Photograph: Amanda Searle/BBC/Wild Mercury

Brian Cox, Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Dominic West, The Crown (Netflix)

Kane Robinson, Top Boy (Netflix)

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project (Sky Max)

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning (BBC One)

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One) – WINNER

Supporting actress

Jasmine Jobson as Jaq with Nyshai Caynes as Romy in Top Boy. Photograph: Ali Painter/Netflix

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)

Harriet Walter, Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy (Netflix) – WINNER

Lesley Manville, The Crown (Netflix)

Nico Parker, The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley (BBC One)

Supporting actor

Amit Shah, Happy Valley (BBC One)

Éanna Hardwick, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

Harris Dickinson, A Murder At The End of The World (Disney+)

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession (Sky Atlantic) – WINNER

Salim Daw, The Crown (Netflix)

Female performance in a comedy programme

Bridget Christie, The Change (Channel 4)

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops (BBC One) – WINNER

Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary (Disney+)

Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers (Sky Atlantic)

Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary (Disney+)

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers (Channel 4)

Male performance in a comedy programme

Mawaan Rizwan as Jamma in Juice. Photograph: Liam Daniel/BBC/WarnerMedia

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC One)

David Tennant, Good Omens (Prime Video)

Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops (BBC One)

Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (Netflix)

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic (Sky Max)

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice (BBC Three) – WINNER

Scripted comedy

View image in fullscreen

Such Brave Girls. Photograph: Various Artists Limited/BBC

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC One)

Extraordinary (Disney+)

Such Brave Girls (BBC Three) – WINNER

Comedy entertainment programme

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)

Rob & Romesh Vs … (Sky Max) – WINNER

Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Entertainment programme

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas (Apple TV)

Later with Jools Holland (BBC Two)

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC One)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One) – WINNER

Factual entertainment

Celebrity Race Across The World (BBC One) – WINNER

The Dog House (Channel 4)

Endurance: Race To The Pole (Channel 5)

Portrait Artist of the Year (Sky Arts)

Factual series

Dublin Narcos (Sky Documentaries)

Evacuation (Channel 4)

Lockerbie (Sky Documentaries) – WINNER

Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland (BBC Two)

Single documentary

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family. Photograph: ITV

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived (Sky Documentaries)

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family (ITV1) – WINNER

Hatton (Sky Crime)

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-man of Paris (Netflix)

Reality

Banged Up (Channel 4)

Married at First Sight (E4)

My Mum, Your Dad (ITV1)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix) – WINNER

Specialist factual

Chimp Empire (Netflix)

The Enfield Poltergeist (Apple TV+)

Forced Out (Sky Documentaries)

White Nanny, Black Child (Channel 5) – WINNER

Short film

Mobility (BBC Three) – WINNER

The Skewer: Three Twisted Years (BBC iPlayer)

Stealing Ukraine’s Children: Inside Russia’s Camps (Vice)

Where It Ends (BBC Three)