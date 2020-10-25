Apple, Netflix Interested In Acquiring Bond Film 'No Time To Die'

The new James Bond film, No Time to Die, which was originally scheduled to release in April 2020 but delayed until November due to the pandemic, has now been pushed till April 2021.

Bloomberg recently reported that production company Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. (MGM) held discussions with both Apple Inc. and Netflix Inc about opting for an OTT release instead. Amazon Studios confirmed that it is not a part of this discussion. However, the studio is determined for a theatrical release.