Watch: Ali Fazal With Gal Gadot in 'Death On The Nile' Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Death On The Nile was released on Wednesday to much fanfare. Ali Fazal left everyone impressed with his appearance in the trailer.

The film, directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh, is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s murder-mystery novel of the same name. This will be Branagh’s second adaptation of Christie’s Hercule Poirot books after 2017’s Murder On The Orient Express.

Watch the trailer here: