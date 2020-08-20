Watch: Ali Fazal With Gal Gadot in 'Death On The Nile' Trailer
The much-anticipated trailer of 'Death On The Nile' was released on Wednesday.
The much-awaited trailer of Death On The Nile was released on Wednesday to much fanfare. Ali Fazal left everyone impressed with his appearance in the trailer.
The film, directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh, is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s murder-mystery novel of the same name. This will be Branagh’s second adaptation of Christie’s Hercule Poirot books after 2017’s Murder On The Orient Express.
Watch the trailer here:
The film is about a string of murders on board a cruise ship sailing on the Nile river. The cast is led by Sir Kenneth Branagh himself, who will reprise his role as detective Hercule Poirot. Gal Gadot plays the role of Linnet Doyle, the murder victim, while Armie Hammer plays her husband Simon Doyle. Ali Fazal has been cast as Andrew Katchadourian, believed to be based on the book’s Andrew Pennington, trustee to Linnet.
The star-studded cast also includes Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, Sophie Okonedo and Letitia Wright. With a release date of 23 October, the film is one of the first major international features to be slated for a worldwide release during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Ali Fazal will be seen on screen internationally for the first time since 2017’s Victoria & Abdul, which he starred in alongside Judi Dench. The two actors played the roles of the titular characters. He was also seen briefly in Fast and Furious 7 in a cameo performance.
