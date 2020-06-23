After the Academy Awards being pushed by two months to 25 April owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the 2021 Golden Globes have also decided to postpone their event to 28 February, around eight weeks before the 93rd Oscars.According to a report in Variety, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) made the announcement on Monday, 22 June.The new date means that the results of the Globes could influence Oscar nominations voting, as the process doesn’t begin until a week later.The Golden Globe Awards authority announced on Twitter, “We are excited to announce the 78th annual Golden Globe(r) Awards will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021. The ceremony will air live coast to coast 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California”.The Golden Globes kick off the Hollywood awards season and are generally held on the first Sunday of the calendar year. This year’s edition was held on 5 January with the HFPA announcing six days later that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler would host the 2021 ceremonies.The HFPA did not share any updates regarding the format of the Golden Globes. It stated that the ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton at Beverly Hills.Oscars 2021 Pushed by Two Months, to Be Held on 25 April We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.