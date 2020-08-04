'A Call to Spy' Trailer: Radhika Is Impressive as Noor Inayat Khan

The trailer shows the women who are deemed fit to act as spies and the rigorous training they have to undergo. We know that the Soviets hired a number of women as spies but that the British also had women in their team, albeit on a smaller scale, is not so well-known.

Noor Inayat Khan was the direct descendent of Tipu Sultan. She became the first woman radio operator sent to Nazi-occupied France. Uncooperative till the end, Khan was executed by the German secret police at a concentration camp. She was posthumously awarded 'George Cross', the highest civilian decoration in the UK.

As per the trailer, A Call to Spy will release on 2 October in the US.