'A Call to Spy' Trailer: Radhika Is Impressive as Noor Inayat Khan
Inayat Khan became the first woman radio operator sent to Nazi-occupied France.
The trailer for A Call to Spy has dropped and it looks quite impressive. Set during the World War II, the espionage thriller narrates the true story of women who were recruited as spies by the Winston Churchill administration to sabotage Nazi operations in France.
Take a look at the trailer:
The actors in the film are Vera Atkins (Stana Katic) and her recruits — Sarah Megan Thomas’s Virginia Hall and Radhika Apte’s Noor Inayat Khan. Megan Thomas has also written the screenplay.
The trailer shows the women who are deemed fit to act as spies and the rigorous training they have to undergo. We know that the Soviets hired a number of women as spies but that the British also had women in their team, albeit on a smaller scale, is not so well-known.
Noor Inayat Khan was the direct descendent of Tipu Sultan. She became the first woman radio operator sent to Nazi-occupied France. Uncooperative till the end, Khan was executed by the German secret police at a concentration camp. She was posthumously awarded 'George Cross', the highest civilian decoration in the UK.
As per the trailer, A Call to Spy will release on 2 October in the US.
