77th Golden Globe Awards: Chernobyl, Crown, Joker Among Winners
The 77th Golden Globe Awards were held on 5 January in at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The evening was hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais. Here’s the full list of winners.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood Bagged 3 Awards

Quentin Tarantino won the Best Screenplay - Motion picture for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt bagged the Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood also won in the category of Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

A still from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Joker Won 2 Golden Globe Awards

Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor award in a Motion Picture (Drama) for Joker and Hildur Guðnadóttir won in the category of Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Joaquin Phoenix in a still from Joker.
Fleabag Took Home 2 Awards

Fleabag took home Best TV Series award (Music or Comedy). Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the star of the show, also won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Succession Took Home 2 Awards

Succession star Brian Cox won the Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama. The show also won the Best TV Series Drama.

Chernobyl Took Home Two Awards

Chernobyl won the Golden Globe award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture.

Stellan Skarsgård also won the Best Actor award in s Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for TV.

A poster of Chernobyl
Olivia Coleman Won the Best Actress for The Crown

Olivia Coleman won the Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama) for her role as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown.

A still from The Crown Season 3 trailer.
Renée Zellweger Won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) for Judy

A still from Judy.
Laura Dern Won for Marriage Story

Laura Dern won the Golden Globe for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any motion picture for Marriage Story.

A still from Marriage Story
Ramy Youssef Won Best Actor for ‘Ramy

Ramy Youssef in a still from his show ‘Ramy’.
Ellen DeGeneres Received the Carol Burnett Award

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Parasite Won the Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language) Award

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Missing Link Won Best Animated Motion Picture

A still from Missing  Link
Russell Crowe Won Best Actor for The Loudest Voice

Russell Crowe won the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for TV.

A still from The Loudest Voice
Tom Hanks Honoured With the Cecil B. deMille Award

Tom Hanks
Sam Mendes Won Best Director Motion Picture for 1917

1917 also won the Best Motion Picture (Drama) award.

A still from 1917

Michelle Williams Won Best Actress for Fosse/Verdon

She won in the category of Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

A still from Fosse/Verdon
Taron Egerton Won Best Actor for Rocketman

He won in the category of Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

A still from Rocketman
Awkwafina Won Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) Award for The Farewell

A still from The Farewell.
