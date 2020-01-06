77th Golden Globe Awards: Chernobyl, Crown, Joker Among Winners
The 77th Golden Globe Awards were held on 5 January in at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The evening was hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais. Here’s the full list of winners.
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood Bagged 3 Awards
Quentin Tarantino won the Best Screenplay - Motion picture for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.
Brad Pitt bagged the Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood also won in the category of Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.
Joker Won 2 Golden Globe Awards
Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor award in a Motion Picture (Drama) for Joker and Hildur Guðnadóttir won in the category of Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Fleabag Took Home 2 Awards
Fleabag took home Best TV Series award (Music or Comedy). Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the star of the show, also won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Succession Took Home 2 Awards
Succession star Brian Cox won the Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama. The show also won the Best TV Series Drama.
Chernobyl Took Home Two Awards
Chernobyl won the Golden Globe award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture.
Stellan Skarsgård also won the Best Actor award in s Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for TV.
Olivia Coleman Won the Best Actress for The Crown
Olivia Coleman won the Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama) for her role as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown.
Renée Zellweger Won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) for Judy
Laura Dern Won for Marriage Story
Laura Dern won the Golden Globe for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any motion picture for Marriage Story.
Ramy Youssef Won Best Actor for ‘Ramy’
Ellen DeGeneres Received the Carol Burnett Award
Parasite Won the Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language) Award
Missing Link Won Best Animated Motion Picture
Russell Crowe Won Best Actor for The Loudest Voice
Russell Crowe won the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for TV.
Tom Hanks Honoured With the Cecil B. deMille Award
Sam Mendes Won Best Director Motion Picture for 1917
1917 also won the Best Motion Picture (Drama) award.
Michelle Williams Won Best Actress for Fosse/Verdon
She won in the category of Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television.
Taron Egerton Won Best Actor for Rocketman
He won in the category of Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Awkwafina Won Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) Award for The Farewell
