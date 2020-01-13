Critics’ Choice Awards: Once Upon a Time, 1917, Fleabag Win Big
On Sunday, Hollywood came together to celebrate the best of film and television at the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards. The event was hosted by Taye Diggs. Among the films, Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood won big, along with 1917 which took home multiple awards. In the television/series department, Fleabag and Succession won multiple awards.
Here’s a full list of winners:
Movies
- Best Picture: Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy
- Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Best Original Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Best Director: Tie between Sam Mendes (1917) and Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
- Best Adapted Screenplay: Greta Gerwig, Little Women
- Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917
- Best Visual Effects: Avengers: Endgame
- Best Score: Hildur Gudnadottir, Joker
- Best Sci-Fi Or Horror Movie: Us
- Best Editing: Lee Smith, 1917
- Best Production Design: Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Best Young Actor/Actress: Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
- Best Acting Ensemble: The Irishman
- Best Costume Design: Ruth E. Carter, Dolemite Is My Name
- Best Hair and Makeup: Bombshell
- Best Animated Feature: Toy Story 4
- Best Action Movie: Avengers: Endgame
- Best Comedy: Dolemite Is My Name
- Best Foreign Language Film: Parasite
- Best Song: Wild Rose, Glasgow (No Place Like Home) and Rocketman Love Me Again (I'm Gonna)
Television
- Best Drama Series: Succession
- Best Actor in Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Best Actress in Drama Series: Regina King, Watchmen
- Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Best Supporting Actress in Drama Series: Jean Smart, Watchmen
- Best Comedy Series: Fleabag
- Best Actor in Comedy Series: Bill Hader, Barry
- Best Actress in Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Best Supporting Actor in Comedy Series: Andrew Scott, Fleabag
- Best Supporting Actress in Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Best Limited Series: When They See Us
- Best Movie Made for Television: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Best Actor in Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Best Actress in Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdo
- Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
- Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Toni Collette, Unbelievable
- Best Animated Series: BoJack Horseman
- Best Talk Show: Late Night with Seth Meyers
- Best Comedy Special: Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons
