'I Said, 'I'm Your Boss'': Zoya Akhtar Says Crew Asked Farhan for Orders

She opened up about her experience on the sets of her directorial debut Luck By Chance, "When I started directing ( Luck By Chance), my brother was my lead actor, and he was an established filmmaker already. So, I had certain technicians ask him if the shot was okay, and he had to be like, she is the director. I had taken a Steadicam operator to the side and said, ‘I don’t think we can work together if you won’t speak to me.’ And he (the cameraman) responded saying, ‘But you’re like my sister.’ I said, ‘I’m not your sister, I’m your boss!’"