Zoya Akhtar Lauds Indian Paparazzi On Daily Show With Kal Penn

'The Archies' is available to stream on Netflix.

Director Zoya Akhtar recently appeared on the popular American talk show, The Daily Show, to promote her film, The Archies. During her conversation with host Kal Penn, Zoya shared stories about the Indian paparazzi.

Discussing the Indian paparazzi, Zoya expressed appreciation for them and shared an incident. She said, “I was at an event where I feel down, and I was like, ‘Please don’t put these pictures out.’ They were like, ‘We won’t’, and they didn’t. They’re very sweet.”

In The Archies, Zoya also candidly spoke about her objective to put to the fore an inclusive message through the characters of Dilton and Reggie. She said, “In 2018, homosexuality was decriminalised and since then there has been so much positive change. A part of that evolution is filmmaking and somewhere I feel that through this medium you are humanising the other, you’re making people come closer. Stories travel, they stay longer. I’m lucky to part of the community that can affect some change.”

The film marks the debut of Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's grandson), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter), and Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi's daughter). It also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Topics:  Zoya Akhtar 

