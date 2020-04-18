Zaira Wasim Asks People Not to Praise Her for this Reason
Zaira Wasim, who rose to fame after her appearance in films like Dangal and Secret Superstar, quit Bollywood last year after she announced that her career in films threatened her relationship with her religion. On Friday night, Zaira put out a social media post asking people not to praise her because it is dangerous for her Iman.
Zaira Wasim’s name started trending on social media on 17 April, after Babita Phogat mentioned her in a video while defending her own controversial tweets against the Tablighi Jamaat. “I am not Zaira Wasim who will be threatened and scared and forced to sit at home,” said Babita in her video, where she alleged that she had been receiving threats and abuses for her tweets on the Jamaat and the spread of the Coronavirus in India.
In response to Babita’s video, several social media users compared Zaira Wasim to Babita Phogat, in turn praising Zaira for her attitude and demeanour online. This prompted the former actor to put out her new post.
“While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn't gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman. I'm not as righteous as I might lead many to believe,” writes Zaira in her latest post.
