Zaira Wasim Asks People Not to Praise Her for this Reason

Zaira Wasim, who rose to fame after her appearance in films like Dangal and Secret Superstar, quit Bollywood last year after she announced that her career in films threatened her relationship with her religion. On Friday night, Zaira put out a social media post asking people not to praise her because it is dangerous for her Iman.

Zaira Wasim’s name started trending on social media on 17 April, after Babita Phogat mentioned her in a video while defending her own controversial tweets against the Tablighi Jamaat. “I am not Zaira Wasim who will be threatened and scared and forced to sit at home,” said Babita in her video, where she alleged that she had been receiving threats and abuses for her tweets on the Jamaat and the spread of the Coronavirus in India.