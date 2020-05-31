A day after deleting Twitter and Instagram account, Zaira Wasim is back on social media. The former actor’s post on 27 May on flood and locust attacks received a lot of backlash, which made her delete all her social media accounts.Zaira quoted a verse from Quran that said, “So we sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self-explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin -Qur’an 7:133 (sic).”This didn’t go down well with social media users and she was highly criticised for being insensitive towards those affected by the locust attacks.The national award winning actor is now back on Twitter and Instagram and the same post is still visible on her Instagram page and her Twitter account.She even reacted to a user asking why did she deactivate her social media accounts. She wrote, “ Because I’m just a human, like everyone else, who’s allowed to take a break from everything whenever the noise inside my head or around me reaches it’s peak”This is not the first time that Zaira has created a social media stir. The Dangal and Secret Superstar actor became the focus of a social media debate last year after she announced that she was leaving the Hindi film industry because she felt her relationship with her religion “was threatened”. Zaira was last seen in Shonali Bose’s Sky Is Pink with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, which released in October 2019. She has more than eight lakh followers on Instagram. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.