It’s a Huge Loss: PewDiePie Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput

YouTuber PewDiePie, in one of his videos, talked about Sushant Singh Rajput. Talking about the trending hashtag ‘#UnsubscribeTSeries’ in a video, talked about the industry losing Sushant.

He said, “I have seen people talk about it and there was something about Sushant Singh Rajput. It was a university talk of this guy. He seemed like such a good dude, like a genuinely good dude. So people were pointing to nepotism in the industry and then it somehow got in clash with T-Series and that is why Unsub T-Series got trending.”