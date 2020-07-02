It’s a Huge Loss: PewDiePie Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput
“He seemed like such a good dude,” PewDiePie said.
YouTuber PewDiePie, in one of his videos, talked about Sushant Singh Rajput. Talking about the trending hashtag ‘#UnsubscribeTSeries’ in a video, talked about the industry losing Sushant.
He said, “I have seen people talk about it and there was something about Sushant Singh Rajput. It was a university talk of this guy. He seemed like such a good dude, like a genuinely good dude. So people were pointing to nepotism in the industry and then it somehow got in clash with T-Series and that is why Unsub T-Series got trending.”
“It’s such a shame he decided to end his life. I don’t know everything about him but from what I saw he seemed a really good dude and someone the industry needs. So it’s a huge loss. Rest in peace.”PewDiePie
The Swedish YouTuber is the most subscribed individual on the platform and has the second most subscribed channel, with over 102 million subscribers
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.