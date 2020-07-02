It’s a Huge Loss: PewDiePie Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput

“He seemed like such a good dude,” PewDiePie said. 

Published02 Jul 2020, 07:18 AM IST
Celebrities
YouTuber PewDiePie, in one of his videos, talked about Sushant Singh Rajput. Talking about the trending hashtag ‘#UnsubscribeTSeries’ in a video, talked about the industry losing Sushant.

He said, “I have seen people talk about it and there was something about Sushant Singh Rajput. It was a university talk of this guy. He seemed like such a good dude, like a genuinely good dude. So people were pointing to nepotism in the industry and then it somehow got in clash with T-Series and that is why Unsub T-Series got trending.”

“It’s such a shame he decided to end his life. I don’t know everything about him but from what I saw he seemed a really good dude and someone the industry needs. So it’s a huge loss. Rest in peace.”
PewDiePie

The Swedish YouTuber is the most subscribed individual on the platform and has the second most subscribed channel, with over 102 million subscribers

