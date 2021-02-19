YouTube Removes PewDiePie Video for Violating Child Safety Rules

The company also said that it had started to see increased harassment of Cocomelon in the wake of the PewDiePie video being posted.



Earlier, the YouTube star produced another controversial track targeting another popular platform.



In 2018, PewDiePie released B**ch Lasagna -- originally titled T-Series Diss Track -- with Bollywood channel T-Series. The track was accused for being very racially discriminating against Indians in general.



YouTube decided to take down the "Coco" video to prevent similar harassment of Cocomelon, which was created by a middle-aged Korean-American couple in Southern California.