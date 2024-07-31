ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'You're the Kindest Soul': Sidharth Malhotra Wishes Kiara Advani On Her Birthday

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to wish his actor-wife with a heart-warming post.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Kiara Advani celebrates her 33rd birthday on 31 July. To mark the special occasion, Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to wish his actor-wife. The actor posted a picture of Kiara surrounded my pink and white balloons and wrote a heart-warming note for her.

He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Love, the pic says it all. You’re the kindest soul I know , Here is to many more memories together."

Have a look:

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in February 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple first shared the screen space in filmmaker Jogi Malang's 2021 film Shershaah.

Also Read

In Pics: Kiara Advani Celebrates 10 Years In The Bollywood Film Industry

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×