'You Make 50 Look Effortless': Kareena, Malaika Wish Karisma Kapoor On Her B'Day

Actor Karisma Kapoor celebrates her 50th birthday on 25 June. To mark the special occasion, several Bollywood celebs including Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora, among others took to social media to wish her.
Sharing a video of herself with Karisma on Instagram, Kareena penned a sweet note for her elder sister which read, "Happy birthday to my ultimate HERO. 50 is the new 30 gurllll. Big breakfasts, lots of coffee and aperols, chic bags, long conversations with me, laughter and dancing, chinese food, and all the time with your two babies forever... That’s what I wish for you #LoloKaBirthday.
Malaika also shared a bunch of pictures with Karisma and her girl gang on social media and wrote, "U make 50 look so effortless lolo @therealkarismakapoor…. Happy birthday …. We love u."
Amrita Arora also took to Instagram to send her best wishes to Karisma. She wrote, "To our absolutely Lovely lolo. You make 50 look delishhhhh Gurl !! To more loudddd nights of fun ,laughter,imitations ,in bed conversations,on the phone banter and picking up ur phone more often. Happy birthday my calm voice of reason ,we love you so much @therealkarismakapoor CHALTE YAAR."
Riddhima Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to wish Karisma. She shared a picture of herself with the actor and wrote, " Happy bday darling lolo."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma was last seen in Netflix's Murder Mubarak, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ail Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, and others.
