Mohena Kumari Shuts Down Fan Who Questioned Veil in Wedding Pic
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari had a stern response to a fan who tried questioning why she was seen wearing a ghoongat (veil) in her wedding photographs.
The actor posted a family photo on New Year in which the newly wed is standing next to her husband dressed in a traditional outfit and veil. Someone commented on the post writing, “Why is your face under veil?” Mohena replied saying that she was following a Rajput tradition and had chosen to do so. “Even Christians have a veil when they marry... and so do Muslims... I guess they are all uneducated too! It’s an age old Rajput tradition which Rajput women follow when they get married. This was not forced upon me... I chose to do it,” she said.
She added, “Guys.... this is how misunderstandings start... read my comment properly. Let me spoon feed you before you misunderstand the whole thing... This person called people who follow a Rajput tradition of wearing veil uneducated... so I said that just like Rajputs, Christians and Muslims also wear veils... so why are they calling us Rajputs uneducated just because we like to follow a few things that are part of our culture.”
Her comment received much support from fans who congratulated her for standing up for herself and her choice to honour her culture.
Mohena Kumari comes from the former princely family of Rewa. She wed Suyesh Rawat in Haridwar in December, which was followed by a lavish reception.
