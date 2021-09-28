Could’ve Worked Wonders: Hina Khan on Losing a Role Due to ‘Dusky Complexion'

Hina Khan added, “When you know the language so well, probably you could have worked wonders in that character, but I didn’t get cast only because I don’t look Kashmiri (laughs). I never lose hope, I don’t give up.”

Hina Khan made her acting debut as Akshara Singhania in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and went on to essay the role of the iconic villain Komolika in the reboot Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

Talking about her role as Komolika, Hina said, “I think after Akshara, the first negative character I played was Komolika. Not to blow my own horn, but people were blown away. They found pure performance, swag and adaa that attracted them towards the character, other than she just being negative.”

She participated in Bigg Boss 11 and finished as the first runner-up. Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut and was last seen in the music video for Main Bhi Barbaad with Angad Bedi.