Yami Gautam Summoned by ED in Alleged Money Laundering Case

Actor Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 2 July for questioning in an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), reported ANI. The actor has allegedly violated FEMA. This is the second time that Yami has been summoned by ED, as per a report by India Today.

The second summons was issued by the Mumbai unit. She has been asked to appear before the agency on 7 July. The alleged violation reportedly includes a suspected foreign monetary transaction in her private bank account, which she allegedly did not inform authorities about.