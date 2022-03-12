‘If I Was the Producer...’: Yami Gautam on ‘A Thursday’ Sequel

Talking about her family’s reaction, “They loved it and they got very emotional. I remember emotional, by not just what the film was about, but the fact that it took me almost 10 years to get this kind of role and to do something, to do this kind of performance, to get an opportunity like this, it took me so long. So they got a little emotional, thinking about the journey and everything that one goes through.”

Yami Gautam said that A Thursday was ‘a small film but maybe with the right intention’. “We're very overwhelmed. And we were very passionate to bring the story forward and make a film with the utmost sincerity and I think that is what people caught on to,” Yami said.

The actor added, “That's the sentiment which people, I think, really connected with, and I would give a huge round of thank you and gratitude to the audience for making this happen because it was not something which was spoken so much, or not publicised so much or marketed so much. It was not that kind of film.”