'Yaariyan' Actor Himansh Kohli's Family Tests COVID-19 Positive

"I stay in a separate room. We have also provided a separate room and washroom to my househelp. None of the infected members are allowed to step out of the room or use any other washroom. Everything is provided at the door. And we are sanitising the house after every two hours," said the Yaariyaan actor.

His mom and dad have a few symptoms of COVID, whereas his sister is asymptomatic.

"She's also making sure to help and look after mom and dad in the best possible way," he said.

Meanwhile, the actor is taking care of himself and his family members.

"Even the slightest bit of carelessness can be harmful. But please don't be scared, a sane mind deals with all the problems better. It takes a mental and physical toll on the patients, so it's my responsibility to keep myself calm, give my family the hope and make them believe that they can easily fight this," said Himansh.