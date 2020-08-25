Would Be Nice To Look Back: Saif Opens up About Autobiography
The actor has started writing his autobiography.
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut with Yash Chopra's Parampara more than two-and-a-half decades back, and his journey has been quite fascinating. More often than not the actor has spoken about his professional highs, setbacks, family and more.
Now, Saif is all set to pen an autobiography about his journey in the film industry, successes and failures along the way, his personal life and more.
In an interview with Times of India, Saif said that he has begun writing the yet-to-be-titled autobiography, which will be launched next year. The actor opened up that documenting the events of his life was quite a "selfish endeavour" and he hopes that people will enjoy reading the book.
“Over the years, so many things have changed and they will be lost if we don’t record them. It would be really nice to look back, remember all the memories and record them. The experience has been funny and emotional and I hope people enjoy reading the book”Saif Ali Khan, Actor
Some time back, Saif and Kareena announced that they are expecting their second child. They released a statement which read, ""We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support".
(Inputs: Times of India)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.