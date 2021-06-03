Kajol Recalls Her Accident on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Sets; KJo Reacts
Kajol suffered an accident while shooting for 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana' with Shah Rukh Khan.
On World Bicycle Day 2021, Kajol took to Instagram to post one of the most funny sequences from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The sequence is where she has an accident while cycling with Shah Rukh Khan for the song 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana'. Kajol posted an edited clip which shows her falling off the cycle.
"And a very Happy Bicycle Day to you too", Kajol captioned the post. Karan Johar, who directed the movie starring Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani in lead roles, commented, "Oh God! I remember this so clearly! And can't forget what happened after".
On several occasions, Kajol has spoken in details about what actually happened. She said that while filming the song, she lost her balance and fell off the cycle, after which she bruised her knee and also "lost her memory." She only remembered her husband Ajay Devgn. Karan Johar called Ajay Devgn on set and helped Kajol.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is said to be the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1998.
