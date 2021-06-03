Kajol Recalls Her Accident on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Sets; KJo Reacts

On several occasions, Kajol has spoken in details about what actually happened. She said that while filming the song, she lost her balance and fell off the cycle, after which she bruised her knee and also "lost her memory." She only remembered her husband Ajay Devgn. Karan Johar called Ajay Devgn on set and helped Kajol.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is said to be the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1998.