Gal Gadot Called Out For Statement On Israel-Palestine Violence
The Wonder Woman star was previously embroiled in controversy for similar reasons
Israeli-born actor Gal Gadot, of Wonder Woman fame, faced backlash for her recent statement during the escalating Israel-Palestine violence. On social media, she shared a statement that started with the phrases, 'My heart breaks. My country is at war'.
"I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days," the statement further read.
This led to wide criticism on Twitter with many calling her out for not acknowledging the suffering of Palestinians. Netizens accused her of dehumanizing Palestinians by not even mentioning them in the tweet, and called the statement 'tone-deaf'.
The violence surrounding Israel and Palestine reportedly escalated this week after the former launched airstrikes on Palestine's Gaza Strip, and rockets were fired from Gaza at Tel Aviv. There has also been an increase in conversation surrounding the eviction of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, especially from the settlement at Sheikh Jarrah.
Gal Gadot's involvement with the Israeli Defence Force has stirred up controversy in the past, especially considering her role as 'Wonder Woman'. The DC character is written as a vigilante for justice, and in the film she aims to fight Ares after learning about an impending war.
Wonder Woman 1984 faced heavy criticism for a scene where Wonder Woman saves several Egyptian Muslim children playing soccer. The implications of Gadot, who previously served in the IDF and has expressed support for them in 2014, featuring in such a scene weren't acceptable to many.
For those unaware, from the age of 18, every Israeli male and female is required to serve three and two years, respectively, of compulsory military service.
