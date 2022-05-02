WCC Refutes Minister P Rajeev's Claim About Hema Committee Report's Release

The Hema Committee report was submitted to the government in December 2019.

The Minister said the government's priority is to implement the recommendations of the Committee ensuring that the identity of those who submitted their statements before the panel is kept anonymous. He also clarified that the commission was not appointed as per the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, and hence it need not be tabled in the assembly.

The WCC said that the report can be published along with the case studies after removing the names and other details of the survivors so that the public finds out what led the Commission to make these recommendations.

In their statement, the WCC has expressed their disappointment that even after two years there has been no action on the report by the Hema Commission formed by the Pinarayi government, which had intervened in a commendable manner to examine the plight of women in the film sector.

Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has retweeted the WCC's statement and wrote, "A straightforward ask."