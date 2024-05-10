Woman Who Says She Inspired ‘Baby Reindeer’ Denies Stalking Richard Gadd

The alleged woman who inspired the character Martha in the Netflix series Baby Reindeer has addressed receiving death threats and refuted accusations of being a stalker, in a recent interview with Piers Morgan.
In the show created by comedian Richard Gadd, his character Donny is pursued by a woman named Martha after he gives her a free cup of tea at his workplace pub.
In the interview, now on YouTube, with the television personality Piers Morgan, Fiona Harvey, 58, said she had not watched the series. Stating, "I think I’d be sick," if she watched it.
During the interview, she described the show as “work of fiction." She also added that she received death threats after the release of the show. “On the internet, sleuths tracked me down and hounded me and gave me death threats," she adds.
She also maintained that she had send him "handful of emails."
"I don't think I sent him anything," she told Morgan initially, before confessing, "May have been a couple of emails, just jokey banter emails. That was it." She later admitted to sending him about 18 tweets, 10 emails and one written letter.
She also spoke about the name of the show, "I had a toy reindeer and he'd shaved his head, that bit is true, and there were reindeers in the shops," she shared. "It was Christmas time or something. It was a joke."
Earlier, both Richard Gadd, and Jessica Gunning, who portrays the role of Martha, have urged fans to stop speculating about the real people who inspired the show.
Taking to X, director Sean Foley also reposted a note Gadd wrote on Instagram, stating that people he admires and works with are unfairly getting involved in such speculation.
“People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation. Please don’t speculate on who any of the real life people could be. That’s not the point of our show,” Gadd wrote on his Instagram stories.
Since the debut of the the show, it has been viewed more than 56 million times, according to data released by Netflix.
