Woman Who Says She Inspired ‘Baby Reindeer’ Denies Stalking Richard Gadd

In the interview, now on YouTube, with the television personality Piers Morgan, Fiona Harvey, 58, said she had not watched the series. Stating, "I think I’d be sick," if she watched it.

During the interview, she described the show as “work of fiction." She also added that she received death threats after the release of the show. “On the internet, sleuths tracked me down and hounded me and gave me death threats," she adds.

She also maintained that she had send him "handful of emails."

"I don't think I sent him anything," she told Morgan initially, before confessing, "May have been a couple of emails, just jokey banter emails. That was it." She later admitted to sending him about 18 tweets, 10 emails and one written letter.

She also spoke about the name of the show, "I had a toy reindeer and he'd shaved his head, that bit is true, and there were reindeers in the shops," she shared. "It was Christmas time or something. It was a joke."