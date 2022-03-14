William Hurt, Oscar-Winning Actor & Marvel Star, Passes Away at 71
William Hurt won an Oscar for 'Best Actor’ in 1986 for the film Kiss of the Spider Woman.
The Academy award-winning actor William Hurt passed away at the age of 71. Deadline published a statement from Hurt’s son Will confirming his demise, “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time."
Hurt won an Oscar for ‘Best Actor’ in 1986 for the film Kiss of the Spider Woman. He played the role of General Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel films The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.
The actor made his debut with the film Altered States and he also secured a Golden Globes nomination for his role. He was also nominated for Oscars for Children of a Lesser God. Broadcast News, and A History of Violence.
In 2018, William Hurt had revealed that he had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer.
He was in a relationship with his Children of a Lesser God co-star Marlee Martin. Martin had accused Hurt of being ‘emotionally and physically abusive’ when they were together. Hurt had issued a statement, “I did and do apologize for any pain I caused. And I know we have both grown. I wish Marlee and her family nothing but good.”
Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo expressed his condolences on Twitter, “Wow, another Major loss to the acting community. Great actor. Great mind. RIP.”
Russell Crowe wrote, “William Hurt has passed. On Robin Hood, I was aware of his reputation for asking character based questions, so I had compiled a file on the life of William Marshall. He sought me out when he arrived on set. I handed him the stack. Not sure if I’ve ever seen a bigger smile. RIP.”
The official handle of Marvel Studios tweeted, "Rest In Peace to an amazing talent William Hurt, beloved Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in our Marvel Cinematic Universe."
