Will Sunil Grover Return to 'The Kapil Sharma Show'?
There have been a lot of speculations as to whether Sunil Grover will return.
Of late, there have been a lot of speculations as to whether Sunil Grover will return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, according to a report by The Times of India, Grover has no plans of returning to the show.
A source told the publication, "Grover hasn't received any phone call from Salman Khan asking him to return to The Kapil Sharma Show". Reportedly, Salman Khan is initiating a patch-up between Grover and Sharma.
The source added, "It's unfair to constantly ask Sunil Grover about The Kapil Sharma Show and take away the appreciation he is receiving for Tandav."
Sunil Grover had reportedly walked out of the show after a showdown with Kapil Sharma onboard a flight.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
