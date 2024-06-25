'Will be Back With All the Fun': Karan Johar Confirms Koffee With Karan Season 9

“I was like, ‘why am I even doing this?’ You're not giving me questions. Should we just drop the rapid fire, and I will take the hamper because no one really deserves to win it. Now, I am like let's change the world of Koffee with Karan with the ninth season. And it will be back with all the fun and the chattiness,” Karan told Sucharita.

He further opened up about how celebrities are often too scared to open up and that they don't say anything unlike the early days. Talking about filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for instance, Karan joked, "With the way (Mahesh) Bhatt sahab is, he will still give me such answers. But I think I would get into trouble. Like, you called him, and you got these answers. Why didn't you edit?"

Koffee With Karan season 8 was released last year, with Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as the first guests on the couch. Some of the other guests included Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore.