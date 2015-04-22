Why We Love to Hate Birthday Boy Chetan Bhagat

Imagine waking up on your birthday to a Rs 1 crore defamation suit. Just one of those days when you feel glad you aren’t Chetan Bhagat. While the timing of the news of the defamation case against Bhagat by a royal family in Bihar was purely coincidental, most people would have grinned at the popular writer being put in a spot again. Because we love to hate Chetan Bhagat.

And it’s because he’s one amongst us 50 million odd middle-class Indians who actually ‘made it’ and continues to be celebrated as a best-selling English author despite his unremarkable writing. Now that much could still be forgiven. But the problem is the writer isn’t stopping at that – Bhagat has today set up a mini empire for himself called Chetan Bhagat Entertainment Pvt Ltd, no less, which handles the varied talents of Bhagat also as a screenwriter, columnist, popular speaker, TV host and now reality show judge. Phew!

But he’s still the regular Punjabi guy from Delhi who would be wide-eyed in the company of Bollywood stars. See!