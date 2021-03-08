Why These Women Don’t Censor ‘Periods’, ‘Boobs’ & ‘Vaginas’ 

While we believe in celebrating women every day we still are happy to have a special day dedicated to us women. We spoke to some of the leading ladies in the comedy scene, who told us what they think about 'Women's Day'.

They also threw some light on the 'elite boys club' and how things have changed over the years for women in their professions.

When we are talking about women empowerment how can we not talk about the 'MeToo' and how it has changed professional and personal lives of these women.