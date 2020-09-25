Why Anil Kapoor Checks for Pockets After this Goof-up in 'Judaai'

Anil Kapoor recently took to Twitter to react to a hilarious goof-up in his film Judaai, also starring Urmila Matondkar and Sridevi. Journalist-filmmaker S Ramachandran shared a clip from one the film's songs, Mujhe Pyaar Hua, wherein Anil Kapoor takes off his sunglasses to put it in his pocket. While fiddling with his jacket the actor discovers there are no pockets!

Tagging Anil Kapoor, Ramachandran tweeted, "No one told my dear friend @AnilKapoor that his jacket had no pocket. I remember laughing in the theatre as well back then".