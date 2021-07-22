Who is AR Rahman?: Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's Remark Sparks Row

Tollywood actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna sparked a controversy over his remarks about composer AR Rahman. Speaking to a Telugu news channel Balakrishna said, “I don’t know who Rahman is. I don’t care. Once in a decade, he gives a hit and gets an Oscar award”. Incidentally, Rahman was one of the music composers of the film Nippu Ravva, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The comments about Rahman was made while discussing Ilaiyaraaja's music in Balakrishna's 1991 film Aditya 369. Appreciating the music of the film, the actor said that while each music composer has a signature style, the songs from Aditya 369 were different from Ilaiyaraaja’s usual style. The actor said in the interview that he is now writing and directing a sequel to Aditya 369, which will mark the acting debut of his son Nandamuri Mokshagna. Balakrishna then drew a comparison between Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman. He said ‘Who is AR Rahman?'