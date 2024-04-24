Manoj Bajpayee’s Father Auditioned at FTII in the Presence of Dharmendra

While the fact that Manoj could not get into NSD (National School of Drama) was also disclosed in the book. In the book, the actor talks about the fact that one of his two close friends got into college. Vijay Raj and Manoj failed but Tigmanshu Dhulia, their other friend, got in. An excerpt from the book talks about how the actor felt after his failure.

He states, ‘I failed, and it was a heart-wrenching experience because I didn’t have a plan B. I confined myself to a room. Weird thoughts persisted, and one of them was of suicide. Friends came to my support and inspired me to leave the failure behind.’

Manoj is known for his films Gangs of Wasseypur and was last seen in Killer Soup.