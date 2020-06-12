Hollywood actor-director Kenneth Branagh, whose latest directorial Artemis Fowl has released on Disney + Hotstar on 12 June, described the experience of working with Dimple Kapadia in Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited Tenet as “fantastic”. In an interview to PTI, Branagh said that Dimple Kapadia has a pivotal role in the film.“Dimple Kapadia’s got a really smashing part in Tenet. I know that our master director, Christopher Nolan, was thrilled with her and our leading man, John David Washington was completely in love with her by the time they finished working together,”Kenneth Branagh to PTI‘Tenet’ Trailer: Nolan Promises Twists and a Lot of Time Travel Kenneth added that even though he did not share screen space with the veteran actor, he was very well aware that she was a part of the film. “We were all very excited when Dimple Kapadia joined us from India, and she said she was quite nervous. But then we heard about a rehearsal she did with John David Washington and Christopher Nolan, and they both said, ‘Well, if that’s nervous, we don’t know what calm is’”.Christopher Nolan has managed to hide well the plot of the film. Even the trailer does not give away anything. Tenet is touted to be set within the world of international espionage and from the trailer it seems like John David Washington’s character is trying to prevent a third World War, but it’s unclear what that entails. Like some other Nolan films, an element of time travel is also involved. That means meeting up with characters played by beloved actors Nolan has worked with in the past, like Michael Caine. Dimple also makes a brief appearance.As for Kenneth Branagh’s next project Death on the Nile, he said it was a joy to work with Ali Fazal. “Ali Fazal is a thorough professional. He is very careful with minute details and he applied that while shooting for his character. Ali also has a great sense of humour and he can improvise when asked to”.(Inputs: PTI)Pics: Nolan, Dimple Kapadia Shoot for ‘Tenet’ in Mumbai We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.